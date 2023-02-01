Zara Lackenby-Brown speaks out after leaving Love Island in shock recoupling

Zara Lackenby-Brown has spilled all about her time on Love Island 2023.

Zara was the unlucky girl to be left single in tonight’s recoupling, finding herself dumped from the villa immediately.

During her time on the show, bombshell Zara found herself getting close to Ron and Tom.

Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Girls at the firepit: Jessie, Zara, Tanyel, Ellie, Olivia, Samie, Tanya and Lana. ©ITV Plc

“Ron was a great first date, his energy matched mine and he made me feel at ease,” she said. “The conversation flowed, sparks felt like they were flying… But maybe he’s just got good chat?”

On Tom, Zara continued: “I went in with an open mind. Tom isn’t my usual type at all so that was new to me but, I was being open minded as I knew the experience was all about pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

“I did think there could be potential with Tom. He’d told me he’d been in a long-term relationship, so I already knew he was capable of being committed. The age difference was a bit of a barrier for me – girls mature faster than guys.”

Zara added: “I genuinely think me and Tom calling it a day was the best thing that we could have done because we weren’t ever actually on the same page. Like a flame, we burned quick, and it was just more physical attraction. The fact we weren’t each other’s types intrigued us to try and make a go of it, but ultimately it didn’t work out.”

On her friendships with the other Islanders, Zara went on to share: “I got on with everybody, but definitely Tanya and Tanyel. They got me and really took the time to understand me. Shaq too, me and him got on like a house on fire! Everyone was lovely but those guys stood out for me.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara. ©ITV Plc

And she gushed about Will: “He’s got the best energy, he’s a cherub. I think the world needs more Wills.”

Meanwhile Zara thinks Jessie & Will and Tanya & Shaq are the strongest couples in the villa.

She said: “If either of them are prepared to travel, or move, their energies really do match up, they really get along with each other. I do genuinely think that Tanya and Shaq will last, too.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.