Love Island: SR9: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Will and Jessie on a date. ©ITV Plc

Jessie and Will are whisked away from the Villa on a romantic date in tonight’s episode of Love Island 2023.

The couple arrive at a wine cellar, shimmering with candles.

Jessie is quick to compliment Will as she says: “This is so stunning, you’re so romantic.”

He replies: “You look beautiful.”

The loved up pair continue to open up as Jessie declares: “You honestly make me so happy, no guy has ever made me feel like this.”

Will responds: “That’s literally all I want to do, as long as you’re happy and you feel loved and beautiful, that’s all I want to do.”

Jessie says: “Thank you, because that’s how I do feel and I’ve never felt that way before.”

Will continues: “You’ve got every single trait that I would look for in a girlfriend. In the outside world I’ve probably been quite shut off, I think that’s why I haven’t formed any relationships.

“I’m just terrified of getting my heart broken, however with you I definitely feel a lot more comfortable and it’s something that I do want to do.”

Jessie then makes a promise to Will as they lean in and share a kiss. Is this promise going to take their relationship to the next level?

Later on in the villa, the islanders get together for a party as it’s Tanya’s birthday.

As night falls Tanya gathers the Islanders around and raises a glass as she says: “Cheers to the best birthday I’ve ever had thanks to all of you, I love you guys.”

However, the celebrations are cut short by a text: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

What does this mean for the couples?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.