New Love Island bombshell Samie turns heads as she settles into the villa tonight.

Following her entrance last night, talk turns to the new bombshell as Tanyel asks Ron: “Does Kai fancy her?”

Ron replies: “Don’t start fishing off of me, all of the boys think she’s very good looking and I’ve been the guinea pig of what not to do and what happens if you’re not open and transparent with who you’re with.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammie. ©ITV Plc

Later that evening, Lana joins Ron, Will and Jessie for a chat to discuss Samie’s arrival and says: “She’s lovely isn’t she?”

Ron replies: “She’s a good looking girl and on the outside she is my type but I don’t know the girl and I didn’t go for my type in the first place here, did I? I think I’ve learned from my mistake, depending on how she is, obviously on paper she’s my type but how many times has that ever worked?”

Meanwhile new bombshell Samie is keen to get to know her fellow Islanders.

Pulling Tom first, Samie says: “Initial attraction, I’m probably most attracted to you looks wise but I also like that you’re quite cheeky.”

Tom tells her: “I can’t lie, I do fancy you.”

Samie then chats to Ron, asking: “What is your normal type, obviously you’re coupled up with Lana but what do you usually go for?”

Ron replies: “You.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom. ©ITV Plc

Describing her type, Samie tells Ron: “Looks wise on the outside, you are it, that’s what I’d normally go for.”

Later, Kai tells Ron he wants to get to know Samie saying: “I’m literally going to stick it on her.”

Kai explains to Samie: “Just off initial vibes, you’re the sort of girl that I’d go for.”

Sami suggests: “So you’d be a fool to not chat me up…”

Kai responds: “Yeah and obviously Tanyel might not like it, me and Tanyel have been good but now you’re in here I want to get to know you.”

Elsewhere on Love Island tonight, Tom and Ellie’s secret kiss on the terrace is exposed.

The pair continue to grow closer, with Ellie saying: “I would love to have a little cuddle with you in bed, we’d have to sleep downstairs though because I feel like we’d be too loud.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will are shocked. ©ITV Plc

Tom replies: “Things would get heated.”

Ellie hints: “I’m excited to have a little terrace trip tonight…”

But taking Jessie, Tanya and Shaq to catch up on the terrace, Will reveals: “I have had a lot on my mind today. I got told a little bit of information and I don’t know what to do with it…”

Will spills: “So basically, Ellie pulled me today and said yesterday that she kissed Tom out on the terrace.”

Tanya and Jessie gasp in shock as Will says: “Don’t make it a big deal.”

Shaq reacts: “Wait, hold on, hold on. What?”

With the secret out, how long is it until Tom learns his private kiss hasn’t stayed so private…

Love Island 2023 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.