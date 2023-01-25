Love Island 2023: Meet new Islanders Ellie Spence and Spencer Wilks

Love Island 2023 has revealed two brand new bombshells set to enter the villa!

Fresh from the dumping of two islanders in tonight’s episode, the entrance of two brand new singletons was teased.

As the Islanders enjoyed a 90s themed party, a surprise text was sent informing the group of the new arrivals.

Meet the new Islanders Ellie Spence and Spencer Wilks below…

Ellie Spence

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITV. Pictured: Ellie Spence.

Age: 25

From: Norwich

Occupation: Business Development Executive at a law firm

Instagram username: @elliespennie

Ellie says: “I’ve been single for three years and the roster is pretty dry, it’s been dry for the last year, I don’t know what happened, it’s just not been a great time for me so I’m ready to find my husband.”

She adds: “I’m single because I fall in love really quick, but I fall out of it just as quickly. I could literally fall in love with a chair and then a week later be like, ‘Oh wait, no, that’s a chair…’ I fall in love quickly because I build up a character of someone in my head and then they breathe in the wrong direction and I’m like, ‘Next!’”

Spencer Wilks

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Spencer Wilks. ©ITV Plc

Age: 24

From: Bournemouth

Job: E-Commerce Business Owner

Instagram username: @spennywilks

Spencer says of joining Love Island: “It’s a great experience and I’ll be out of my comfort zone, maybe I’ll find someone that I could be with forever and to share that experience with someone I think is quite unique. This is the only time I’ve been single, so it’s now or never really.”

He adds: “I’m very loving, so I’ll cuddle everyone. I like doing stuff for other people. I’m excited all the time really. I do say the wrong things as I have no filter. If I think it, I’ll say it straight away. Sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it stirs things up a bit which I find funny.”

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.