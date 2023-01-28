The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of this weekend’s episode of The Masked Singer 2023 UK – who was behind the mask this week?.

The current series of The Masked Singer is airing on ITV1 each weekend.

Across eight episodes a fresh cast of twelve celebs will be performing all while keeping their identities secret with flamboyant character costumes.

Singer Rita Ora, TV personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall and comedian Mo Gilligan make up this year’s panel trying to find out who is hiding behind the masks each episode.

This weekend saw all eight remaining acts performing with each of their song choices a clue to their identity.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below…

Phoenix

Kicking off the weekend’s performances was Phoenix, singing Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

Jellyfish

Next up was Jellyfish who performed Tom Walker’s Leave A Light On.

Otter

For their latest performance and clue, Otter sang Dolly Parton’s classic song 9 to 5.

Jacket Potato

Jacket Potato was up on stage next, singing Santana’s iconic Smooth.

Knitting

Knitting’s big clue performance was singing to Little Mix’s Secret Love Song.

Fawn

Fawn’s latest performance and hint to their identity was to Alanis Morissette’s Ironic

Pigeon

The night’s penultimate performer was Pigeon who sang Cheryl’s Fight For This Love.

Rhino

Last to sing this week was Rhino who performed the Disney classic I Just Can’t Wait To Be King from The Lion King.

Pigeon is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Pigeon and Jacket Potato that found themselves in the bottom two of the audience vote. The judges then chose who to save, picking Jacket Potato. That meant Pigeon was eliminated and became the latest character to ‘take it off,’ revealing comedian and actress Katherine Ryan.

The latest series of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV1 on Saturday nights.