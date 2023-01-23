Tonight's Love Island spoilers: Zara and Olivia lock horns over Tom

Zara and Olivia have words on Love Island 2023 tonight as they compete for the affections of Tom.

In this evening’s episode,Olivia heads over to Zara and Tom and asks to pull him for a chat.

Upon their return, Zara asks Olivia: “What was that?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom and Olivia chat. ©ITV Plc

Olivia replies: “Huh, what do you mean?” to which Zara asks again: ‘What was that? I wondered what the conversation was about, the context?” Olivia replies: “Oh, it’s private.”

Zara asks: “Private? Well I like to be open here so can I ask you what it was about?”

Olivia laughs: “I like to be private in here if that’s ok?”

Zara adds: “Things come out eventually Liv, it’s fine” to which Olivia responds: ‘It’s not about you it’s about me and him.” Zara says: “I’m in a couple with him so it does kind of concern me.”

Olivia asks: “Are you married? Zara replies: “I’m here to find someone and I see a future with him.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara. ©ITV Plc

The tense chat follows the Islanders gathering around the fire pit for a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Talk turns to having sex in public places and new Australian bombshell Jessie reveals: “My most adventurous was probably on a surfboard, I’ve got really good balance and core strength.”

Laughing, Will replies to Jessie: “I’m actually a really good surfer.”

Islanders then quiz each other on exes, first playing along to the question: “Never have I ever dated or got with a celebrity?” Lana, Olivia and Zara all sip their drinks as Olivia is first to explain: “I’ve dated someone in the athletic field.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders play a game: Jessie, Olivia, Lana, Haris, Zara, Aaron, Anna-May, Tanya, Tanyel, Tom, Kai, Will, Shaq and Ron. ©ITV Plc

Lana then admits: “My most recent ex-boyfriend is an actor”. Zara then shares: “I’ve gotten with an athlete before, a famous athlete, very famous.”

Tom then asks the Islanders: “Never have I ever wanted to be in a different couple.” Which of the Islanders will share their confessions? Tanyel then asks: “Never have I ever thought that someone in this fire pit was playing a game and not really looking for love.”

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.