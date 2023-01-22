Tonight’s Love Island sees the fallout of Friday evening’s dramatic recoupling.

Following David’s exit and an eventful firepit gathering, Lana confronts Tanyel about choosing Ron.

Lana tells her: “Obviously it’s not nice and you’re like my best mate in here, me and Ron have been happy and now you two are going to be coupled up so I feel like from now on me and you need to have a really transparent relationship.”

Lana asks: “You must be feeling it to have picked him in the first place?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanyel and Lana chat. ©ITV Plc

Tanyel responds: “I need to give it a chance the same way I would give anyone else a chance.”

Lana adds: “The only thing that would hurt me now is if things were going on behind my back, I’d just like to know.”

Meanwhile, Olivia interrupts new couple Zara and Tom and asks to speak with her.

Olivia says: “I feel tension. I feel like you’ve come in here and come for me a bit.”

She continues to tell Zara that her comment at the re-coupling that Tom had made his feelings clear didn’t go unnoticed.

But Zara responds: “He’s made it quite clear, he’s quite affectionate from the get go, you can be a classy lady but some people take that as you’re not interested, he’s taken that as you’re not interested.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia and Zara chat. ©ITV Plc

Olivia says: “I think that’s personal between me and him and I don’t really think that’s your business.”

The next morning, new couple Haris and Olivia embark on their first date as they sit down in the garden together for breakfast as Haris says: “It’s good to be in an official couple.”

Love Island 2023 airs nightly on ITV2 an ITVX at 9PM.