Tonight's Love Island spoilers: Two new bombshells stir up drama

Two new Australian bombshells enter the Love Island 2023 villa tonight.
This evening’s episode sees the current Islanders receive a text inviting them to a pool party.
As they enjoy the event, two new bombshells make a surprise arrival on the balcony above as they announce: “G’day mate!”
Aussie bombshell Aaron says over the balcony: “I thought we should really get the party started, what do you reckon?”
As soon as she enters Jessie wastes no time in getting to know the boys as she says: “I was wondering if you guys wanted to come and have a chat in the pool with me for a bit, sorry girls.”
As the boys gather around her, Jessie says: “You guys are all so fit, what the hell.”
Jessie asks: “Are you guys all happy in your couples?”
Haris says: “You came in at the right time, no-one’s really settled 100%.”
Meanwhile, the girls speak to new boy Aaron as Olivia asks: “Do you have a type personality wise?”
Keeping his cards close to his chest, Aaron replies: “Yeah, I could write a list to be honest.”
As night falls Jessie wants to get to know Will. As they talk privately on the terrace she says: “I’m from a place called Tasmania.”
Jessie explains: “I kind of grew up in the country” to which Will responds: “Loving it, same, everyone in here is like city people and I’m a little country boy.”
Jessie says: “I feel like you kind of don’t strike me as the kind of guy to be in an office, I feel like it’s a country thing because I’m the same.”
As they continue to bond over shared interests, Will compliments Jessie as he says: “You’re honestly a 10/10, you’re unreal.”
Jessie replies: “You’re obviously gorgeous as well, you really are.”
Will tells her: “I can’t stop looking at your eyes, your eye contact is so good.”
Has Will found his match?
Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.