Tonight's Love Island spoilers: Two new bombshells stir up drama

Love Island: SR9: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Haris, Olivia, Will, Kai, Tanyel, Shaq, Tanya, Anna-May, Lana, Zara, Tom and Ron greet Jessie and Aaron. ©ITV Plc

Two new Australian bombshells enter the Love Island 2023 villa tonight.

This evening’s episode sees the current Islanders receive a text inviting them to a pool party.

As they enjoy the event, two new bombshells make a surprise arrival on the balcony above as they announce: “G’day mate!”

Aussie bombshell Aaron says over the balcony: “I thought we should really get the party started, what do you reckon?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom, Ron, Zara, Lana, Haris, Shaq, Anna-May, Kai, Tanyel, Tanya, Will and Olivia greet the bombshells. ©ITV Plc

As soon as she enters Jessie wastes no time in getting to know the boys as she says: “I was wondering if you guys wanted to come and have a chat in the pool with me for a bit, sorry girls.”

As the boys gather around her, Jessie says: “You guys are all so fit, what the hell.”

Jessie asks: “Are you guys all happy in your couples?”

Haris says: “You came in at the right time, no-one’s really settled 100%.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom, Will, Kai, Jessie, Shaq, Haris and Ron get to know each other. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, the girls speak to new boy Aaron as Olivia asks: “Do you have a type personality wise?”

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Aaron replies: “Yeah, I could write a list to be honest.”

As night falls Jessie wants to get to know Will. As they talk privately on the terrace she says: “I’m from a place called Tasmania.”

Jessie explains: “I kind of grew up in the country” to which Will responds: “Loving it, same, everyone in here is like city people and I’m a little country boy.”

Jessie says: “I feel like you kind of don’t strike me as the kind of guy to be in an office, I feel like it’s a country thing because I’m the same.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Will and Jessie chat. ©ITV Plc

As they continue to bond over shared interests, Will compliments Jessie as he says: “You’re honestly a 10/10, you’re unreal.”

Jessie replies: “You’re obviously gorgeous as well, you really are.”

Will tells her: “I can’t stop looking at your eyes, your eye contact is so good.”

Has Will found his match?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.