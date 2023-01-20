Love Island 2023 is about to introduce two new bombshells to its cast – meet newbies Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter.

The pair have both previously appeared on the Australian version of Love Island and are now on their way to join the UK cast.

The two new bombshells will arrive in the South African villa this weekend fresh from the first dumping of the series.

Here’s all you need to know about the pair…

Aaron Waters

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Aaron Waters. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: Melbourne

Occupation: Model and Content Creator

Instagram username: @aaronmwaters

Appeared on Love Island Australia series 3

Aaron says of joining Love Island UK: “It was divine timing, I think it is the perfect opportunity for me to finally meet someone.”

He shares: “Besides being an Aussie, I’m different to most because I have a sense of awareness of who I am and what I’m looking for. When I’m talking to girls it’s not on a surface level, I can dive deeper to try and build a connection.”

Jessie Wynter

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie Wynter. ©ITV Plc

Age: 26

From: Tasmania, lives in Sydney

Occupation: Personal Trainer and Influencer

Instagram username: @jessiereneewynter

Appeared on Love Island Australia series 2

Jessie says: “I’m single and have been for quite some time! I’m very lucky to live the life I lead, but it does get a bit lonely. All of my friends are settling down, and it’s time for me to do the same. The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia Villa – so let’s go!”

She adds: “I definitely will be bringing energy to Love Island. There won’t be a quiet moment. I’m going to bring those good vibes.”

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.