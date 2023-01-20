Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather for the recoupling: Anna-May, Olivia, Lana, Tanya, Zara, Tanyel, David, Ron, Tom, Shaq, Haris, Kai and Will.

The first recoupling of Love Island 2023 takes place tonight following a dramatic opening week.

Ten singletons entered the new South African villa on Monday and three bombshells have already made an entrance.

In tonight’s episode, the Islanders receive a text about an impending recoupling set to take place later that evening.

They learn that it will be the girls who will be choosing who to couple up with and that the boy not picked will be dumped from the Island immediately.

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanyel. ©ITV Plc

Reacting to the news, single Will says: “I’m not even being funny I’m sh*tting it”. Shaq, who isn’t sure who Tanya will pick, replies: “My heart is racing.”

With one of the boys vulnerable they turn their attention to grafting.

With Tanyel having connections with both Kai and Ron, which boy will she pick?

Torn between Shaq and David, who will Tanya choose to couple up with?

Who will new bombshell Zara choose having set her sights on both Ron and Tom?

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaq chats to Haris. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Haris chats to Shaq. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile on tonight’s Love Island, Haris and Shaq talk things out after last night’s dramatic beer-pong fallout.

Speaking to Shaq in the garden, Haris says: “The only thing that got to me is to call me a ‘sh*t stirrer’, that’s a big thing.”

Shaq explains to Haris how he’s feeling about the situation and whether he’s happy to put it to bed.

Elsewhere, Keen to know where Ron’s head is at, most recent bombshell Zara pulls him aside and says: “Are you still open to getting to know me?”

With Zara, Tanyel and Lana all seemingly vying for his affection, which girl is Ron most interested in? Will he cool things off with Zara or keep all of his options open?

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and Zara chat. ©ITV Plc

Later that evening Ron is honest about which of the girls he wants to move forward with.

And he’s got romance on his mind, telling one of the girls: “I want to focus all my energy. You’re the whole picture.”

But which girl is it and are the feelings mutual?

Love Island 2023 airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.