Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 2 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 2 this Sunday.

Over the first two weekends, the contestants on this year’s line up were split in two.

The second set of contestants took to the ice in tonight’s (22 January) latest live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Performing tonight were Darren Harriott & Tippy Packard, Mollie Gallagher & Sylvain Longchambon, The Vivienne & Colin Grafton, John Fashanu & Alexandra Schauman and Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty.

At the end of each routine the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – gave their critiques and and scores out of 10 before viewers got the chance to vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer’s votes before the bottom couple was revealed as John & Alexandra. They faced the first skate off of the series against Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield, who were bottom in last week’s opening show.

The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and John became the first celeb to leave the competition this year.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne was head judge.

Recap tonight’s (22 January) scoreboard below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores – Week 2

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX. Next weekend all the remaining skaters will perform on the same night for the first time this year in a musicals themed special.