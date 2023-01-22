Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up and songs: Week 2 contestants and music

Here are Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to tonight.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening (22 January) as the remaining celebrity skaters perform.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean join choreographer extraordinare Ashley Banjo and Strictly star Oti Mabuse on this year’s panel.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host, presenting the second live show of the series tonight.

The celebrity contestants yet to perform will skate in this week’s episode, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 Week 2 line up & songs

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Fireball – Pitbull ft. John Ryan Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Angeleyes – ABBA Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Strong Enough – Cher Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

Eat My Goal – Collapsed Lung Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Say You Love Me – Jessie Ware

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer’s votes, the bottom couple will be revealed.

They’ll face the first skate off of the series live on Sunday evening, facing Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield. The Love Island was bottom of last Sunday night’s first round of skating.

Ekin-Su and Sunday’s lowest ranked performer will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs from 6:30PM on Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.