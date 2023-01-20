The Masked Singer first look at latest episode as a fourth act is unmasked

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s your first look at this weekend’s episode of The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer 2023 airs Saturday nights on ITV1 with the next instalment on 21 January at 7PM.

The celebrity guessing game sees famous faces fight to put on a standout music performance as hiding their identities behind outrageous masks.

Joel Dommett hosts with a panel of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross who will be trying to find out who is hiding in the costume each episode.

This Saturday night sees five characters return for their second performance before one more is unmasked.

See a first preview of the latest performances below…

Jacket Potato

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©Bandicoot TV

Fawn

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

Rubbish

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rubbish. ©Bandicoot TV

Pigeon

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pigeon. ©Bandicoot TV

Rhino

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK’s fourth season airs Saturdays on ITV1.

Other acts in the series this year are Jellyfish, Ghost, Phoenix, Otter, Cat & Mouse, Knitting and Piece of Cake.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.