Love Island is giving viewers the chance to decide the first bombshell arrival of the 2023 series.

The new winter season of Love Island begins on Monday, 16 January on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

This week saw a new Love Island cast revealed with ten singletons ready to head into the new look villa.

However there will be one extra surprise arrival, chosen by the viewers.

Voting opened today via the Love Island app to decide which of two potential bombshell arrivals will make a late entrance to stir things up.The bombshell with the highest number of votes will be chosen to enter the villa, votes close at 9PM on Friday, 13 January.

Meet the two bombshells here…

Ellie Spence

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITV. Pictured: Ellie Spence.

Age: 25

From: Norwich

Occupation: Business Development Executive at a law firm

Ellie says: “I’ve been single for three years and the roster is pretty dry, it’s been dry for the last year, I don’t know what happened, it’s just not been a great time for me so I’m ready to find my husband.”

She adds: “I’m fun, caring, smart and know how to have a good time. I feel like I’m the whole package; I’m flirty, forward and very confident.”

Tom Clare

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Tom Clare.

Age: 23

From: Barnsley

Occupation: Semi-Pro Footballer

Tom says: “I want to meet someone. It’s good going out and having a laugh but I miss sharing stuff. Life’s too short. These opportunities don’t come around often.”

He adds: “I’m loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated. I don’t like to just sit in, I like to do fun dates. I’m very protective.”

Love Island starts on Monday, 16 January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.