The Masked Singer first look at next episode as another celebrity is unmasked

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish, Pheonix and Knitting. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a first look at Saturday’s latest episode of The Masked Singer 2023!

The Masked Singer UK series 4 is airing Saturday nights on ITV1.

The musical guessing game sees secret stars go head to head to put on a standout musical performance as their identities are covered behind outrageous masks and costumes.

Helmed by Joel Dommett, celebrity sleuths Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will try to find out who is hiding in the costume.

This weekend sees five characters return to the stage for their second performance – but who’s behind the mask? At the end of the episode, one more will take off their mask.

Knitting

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©Bandicoot TV

Jellyfish

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX ©Bandicoot TV

Otter

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Otter. ©Bandicoot TV

Cat & Mouse

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cat & Mouse. ©Bandicoot TV

Phoenix

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK fourth series airs Saturday evenings on ITV1. This week’s episode airs Saturday, 14 January at 7PM.

Other characters competing in the series this year are Pigeon, Jacket Potato, Fawn, Rhino and Rubbish. Ghost and Piece of Cake became the first two contestants to be unmasked earlier this month.

You can watch the show online via the ITVX here.