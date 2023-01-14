The Masked Singer 2023: Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 3

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of this week’s episode of The Masked Singer 2023 UK – who was behind the mask this time?.

Series 4 of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights.

Throughout eight episodes a brand new line up of twelve famous faces will be performing while keeping their identities secret with ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes.

The panel – comedian Mo Gilligan, singer Rita Ora, TV personality Jonathan Ross and presenter Davina McCall – will be trying to find out who is behind the mask after each performance.

This evening was a ‘Time Machine’ special as each of the five latest contestants to perform each sang a song from a past decacde.

Watch all the performances and third reveal below…

Jellyfish

Opening up the latest episode on Saturday was Jellyfish who performed Take Me To Church by Hozier.

Cat & Mouse

Next up, Cat & Mouse performed a duet to Get Happy by Judy Garland.

Phoenix

Third to perform this weekend was Phoenix who sang Loco in Acapulco by The Four Tops.

Otter

Otter went back to the 90s as they performed Reflection from Disney’s Mulan.

Knitting

Last to sing this weekend was Knitting who performed No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer.

Knitting and Cat & Mouse sing off

The studio audience then voted for their favourite performance. With the fewest votes, Knitting and Cat & Mouse each performed a second time for the panel. Knitting performed Memory from Cats while Cat & Mouse belted out There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes.

Cat & Mouse are revealed!

After the sing-off, the panel chose to save Knitting and so Cat & Mouse found themselves eliminated and taking off their mask, revealing Martin Kemp & Shirlie Kemp.

