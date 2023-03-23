The Apprentice 2023 finalists and business plans revealed - who will win?

The Apprentice 2023 final airs tonight on BBC One – here’s what to expect!

The latest The Apprentice winner is only the one step away from being confirmed with Rochelle Raye Anthony and Marnie Swindells left in the running.

Tonight, the two finalists go head-to-head one last time to become Lord Sugar’s new business partner and win his £250,000 investment.

The Apprentice final: Simba, Megan, Bradley, Sohail, Marnie, Rochelle, Victoria, Dani, Avi, Joe,Simba, Megan, Bradley, Sohail, Marnie, Rochelle, Victoria, Dani, Avi, Joe wait outside the boardroom. Credit: BBC/Fremantlemedia Limited

With the help of some familiar faces, they must launch their business, create a new brand for their company, produce a digital billboard, direct and edit a TV advert and design a metaverse, then pitch it all to Lord Sugar and industry experts at a black-tie event.

Meet The Apprentice finalists

Marnie Swindells from London is hoping for Lord Sugar’s investment in her community focused boxing gym, BRONX.

Marnie says: “I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination.

The Apprentice final: Marnie in the boardroom. Credit: BBC/Fremantlemedia Limited

“I have fought tooth and nail to get to where I am today with my business. I deserve the chance to have that investment to show him what I can do with it”

On making the final, she adds: “I am so happy to be in the final after 11 weeks of hard work and having to pitch everybody else’s products on tasks. This is now my opportunity to showcase what I’ve been working on and give my business the platform it deserves.”

Meanwhile Rochelle Raye Anthony from Bedfordshire is hoping to win over Lord Sugar with her hair salon & academy.

Rochelle says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I know the hair industry like the back of my hand and Lord Sugar knows business. Together, we would be an absolute force to be reckoned with.”

The Apprentice final: Rochelle in the boardroom. Credit: BBC/Fremantlemedia Limited

She adds: “I am so privileged and proud to be a finalist, it’s been such a rollercoaster of a journey. But this is my chance to put my business and industry on a platform and show everyone what I am made of and do the pitch of my life, I am so ready, bring it on!”

See who wins when The Apprentice 2023 final airs at 9PM tonight on BBC One.

You can watch the final online and catch up on past episodes via iPlayer.