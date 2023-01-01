The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghost. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Ghost on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week’s episode.

The Masked Singer UK’s fourth season kicked off this weekend on ITV1.

The series sees celebs fight to put on a show-stopping musical performance while keeping their identities secret.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghost. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

One of the characters on the competition this year is Ghost.

They took to the stage this Sunday night and became the first to be eliminated from the competition.

Who is Ghost on The Masked Singer?

Before heading home, Ghost took off their mask to reveal football legend Chris Kamara.

Talking about taking part in the show Kammy said: “My grandkids, we’ll sit around together and they’ll have no idea. They love this show. They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around!”

Ghost had performed The Drifters’ Save The Last Dance For Me and had teased the panel with clues including a questionable Scottish accent, red boots and saying they had “wailed with some of the best”.

Giving a cryptic riddle, Ghost told the panel:”I might be a ghost and that means I’m dead but I’m fully immortal in a drink with a head.”

The panel didn’t get Chris’ identity right with most guessing comedians.

Both Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora thought it was Love Island narrator Iain Stirling while Mo Gilligan was sure it was John Bishop under the mask.

Meanwhile Ross quipped of Chris’ performance as Ghost: “Not the best singing we’ve heard tonight but wildly entertaining.”

The Masked Singer UK 2023 airs Saturday nights on ITV1.

More acts competing in the series are Jellyfish, Piece of Cake, Fawn, Jacket Potato, Otter, Phoenix, Knitting, Rubbish, Pigeon, Rhino and Cat & Mouse.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV website.