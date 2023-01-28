Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer 'unmasked' by fans after cryptic clues

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show think they’ve worked it out.

The Masked Singer 2023 airing Saturday nights on ITV1.

The mystery singing competition sees celebs compete to put on a show-stopping musical performance all while concealing their identities.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

One of the mystery singers on the show this year is Jacket Potato.

In their first performance, Jacket Potato performed Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas while their second song was Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Jacket Potato has described themselves as “Smooth, creamy and occasionally baked” and said what they do is “like a marathon”. Clues have included a stethoscope and piano.

In a cryptic riddle, they shared: “Hey it’s me Jack, Jacket Potato. I’ve got quite the collection, so big, you’ll say ‘Woah!'”

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer?

Guesses from the panel have included the likes of Shane Richie and Blur’s Alex James

However fans are sure they’ve identified who is under the mask, naming Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora.

One wrote on Twitter: “Richie sambora jacket potato it’s gotta be him sounds so much like him”

Another added: “Slowly convincing myself that jacket potato is Richie Sambora now #TheMaskedSingerUK”

And a third declared: “#TheMaskedSinger only one I’m confident about is that Jacket Potato is 100% Richie Sambora ”

Whether or not it is Richie Sambora singing as a potato remains to be seen, with the character making it through to next week’s competition and therefore keeping their mask on for now.

The Masked Singer series 4 continues Saturday nights on ITV1.

More masked singers on the competition in 2023 are Pigeon, Piece of Cake, Otter, Cat & Mouse, Phoenix, Rhino, Ghost, Fawn, Rubbish, Jellyfish and Knitting.

You can watch the show online via ITVX.