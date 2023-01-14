Who are Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer REVEALED in latest episode

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cat & Mouse. ©Bandicoot TV

Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer have been unmasked in tonight’s latest episode – SPOILER!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 is airing Saturday nights on ITV1.

The show sees celebs fight on the stage all while hiding their identity with flamboyant masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cat & Mouse. ©Bandicoot TV

One act on this year’s series are Cat & Mouse, the first ever duo on The Masked Singer UK.

Who are Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer?

In tonight’s third episode, Cat & Mouse were officially unmasked as couple Martin Kemp & Shirlie Kemp.

After taking off their costumes, Martin said: “We loved it so much. You literally become possessed when you put the mask on.”

Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp knows that they have taken part, Shirlie replied: “No this is going to embarrass him. Most people say they are doing it for their kids.”

Martin added: “We’re doing it to embarrass them.”

In the first episode, Cat & Mouse performed Doris Day & Robert Goulet’s musical theatre classic Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).

A first clue package included references to spices, the number 9 in French (Neuf) and the number 20,000,000 while a cryptic riddle shared: “I’m on the case, I’m not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some Jade”.

In their second performance, they performed Judy Garland’s Get Happy.

Guesses from the panel included Danny and Dani Dyer, Tom & Giovanna Fletcher Adam Woodyatt and Maisie Smith and Emma Bunton & Jade Jones.

However viewers correctly identified who was under the outfit.

“Cat & mouse I’m saying Martin kemp & Shirlie Kemp 100% #TheMaskedSingerUK” one wrote on Twitter.

Another agreed: “Cat and mouse Martin Kemp and his wife? #TheMaskedSinger”

And a third commented: “#TheMaskedSinger Cat & Mouse is Martin Kemp and his missus Shirlie.”

The Masked Singer 2023 continues Saturday nights on ITV1.

More masked singers on the show this year are Jellyfish, Ghost, Piece of Cake, Jacket Potato, Knitting, Rhino, Fawn, Otter, Pigeon, Rubbish and Phoenix.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.