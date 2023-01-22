The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 contestants and results so far

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 has concluded on Channel 4 – here’s a recap of the contestant and results so far.

The Great Pottery Throw Down returns for series 6 with 12 new home potters competing this time.

Siobhán McSweeney hosts as the contestants strive to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces are judged by expert judging duo Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023: Pictured: Rebecca, Helen, Derek, Christophe, George, James, Jon, Fabiola, Rich, Siobhan, Keith, Caitlin, Lois, Fliss, Vithu.

Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 contestants and results

Here’s a full rundown of all the results and who left the series so far…

Rebecca – 32-year-old teacher from Scarborough

Caitlin – 23-year-old medical student from Glasgow

Jon – 46-year-old chartered structural engineer from Corsham

Helen – 65-year-old retired headteacher from Kent

Derek – 57-year-old journalist/editor from Tunbridge Wells (originally Belfast)

George – 27-year-old junior doctor from Hampshire

James – 44-year-old art teacher from Banbury

Loïs – 36-year-old jewellery designer from Ramsgate, Kent

Fabiola – 52-year-old nanny from London (originally Colombia)

ELIMINATED EPISODE 3: Christophe – 36-year-old architect from London (originally France)

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Fliss – 24-year-old oil painter from London

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Vithu – 29-year-old bartender and waiter from Manchester

The Great Pottery Throw Down spoilers!

In the next episode (29 January), it’s Raku Week and the potters hope to impress the judges with a pair of hanging planters.

In the spot test, ceramic artist and series two semi-finalist Freya Bramble-Carter returns to the pottery to set a challenge with a decorative flourish. Who will be named potter of the week, and who will leave the pottery? Hosted by Siobhán McSweeney.

The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on Sunday nights on Channel 4.

Episodes are available to watch online via the All 4 player here.