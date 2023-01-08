The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023. Pictured (L-R): Derek, Christophe, George, James, Rebecca, Helen, Jon, Fabiola, Caitlin, Lois, Fliss, Vithu.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 has arrived on Channel 4 – meet this year’s contestants!

Series 6 of the hit competition show welcomes twelve new potters as they compete to be crowned the UK’s best pottery star.

Siobhán McSweeney hosts with Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller back judging the creations for the new series.

Episodes air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 contestants

Rebecca

Pictured: Rebecca

Age: 32

From: Scarborough

Job: Teacher

Instagram username: @rebeccanorris.designs

Primary and SEN teacher Rebecca lived in Australia for five years before settling in ‘Scarbados’.

Caitlin

Pictured: Caitlin

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Job: Medical student

Instagram username: @potsfromscots

Medical student Caitlin loves cheeky details in her ceramics.

Jon

Pictured: Jon

Age: 46

From: Corsham

Job: Chartered structural engineer

Instagram username: @roynon_ceramics

Jon is a chartered structural engineer who enjoys archery and uses 3D printed tools in his pottery.

Helen

Pictured: Helen

Age: 65

From: Kent

Job: Retired

Instagram username: @helenbaxterceramics

Helen is a retired headteacher who plays the oboe and incorporates beach finds into her pottery.

Christophe

Pictured: Christophe

Age: 36

From: London (originally France)

Job: Architect

Instagram username: @christophe_ceramics

Christophe is an architect who first started pottery two years ago.

Derek

Pictured: Derek

Age: 57

From: Tunbridge Wells (originally Belfast)

Job: Journalist/Editor

Instagram username: @derek.harbinson

Derek is a journalist / editor who admires mid-century design and likes vibrant glazes.

Fliss

Pictured: Fliss

Age: 24

From: London

Job: Oil painter

Instagram username: @felicitycressidaceramics

Fliss is an oil painter and musician who loves surfing and paddleboarding and has a painterly approach to glazing.

Vithu

Pictured: Vithu

Age: 29

From: Manchester

Job: Bartender and waiter

Instagram username: @legacycraftpottery

Vithu is a bartender and waiter who loves bouldering and gymnastics and finds inspiration in his Sri Lankan and Mancunian heritage.

George

Pictured: George

Age: 27

From: Hampshire

Job: Junior doctor

Instagram username: @lodgepots

Junior doctor George has a passion for beekeeping and wants to make the perfect honey pot.

James

Pictured: James

Age: 44

From: Banbury

Job: Art teacher

Instagram username: @james_stead_ceramics

James is an art teacher who credits his creativity to his parents.

Loïs

Pictured: Loïs

Age: 36

From: Ramsgate, Kent

Job: Jewellery designer

Instagram username: @lois.gunn

Loïs is a jewellery designer who has a positive outlook on life and brings nature into many of her pots.

Fabiola

Pictured: Fabiola

Age: 52

From: London (originally Colombia)

Job: Nanny

Instagram username: @fabsceramics

Nanny Fabiola started pottery after a Lupus diagnosis and feels calm when doing pottery.

