The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 has arrived on Channel 4 – meet this year’s contestants!
Series 6 of the hit competition show welcomes twelve new potters as they compete to be crowned the UK’s best pottery star.
Siobhán McSweeney hosts with Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller back judging the creations for the new series.
Episodes air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.
The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 contestants
Rebecca
Age: 32
From: Scarborough
Job: Teacher
Instagram username: @rebeccanorris.designs
Primary and SEN teacher Rebecca lived in Australia for five years before settling in ‘Scarbados’.
Caitlin
Age: 23
From: Glasgow
Job: Medical student
Instagram username: @potsfromscots
Medical student Caitlin loves cheeky details in her ceramics.
Jon
Age: 46
From: Corsham
Job: Chartered structural engineer
Instagram username: @roynon_ceramics
Jon is a chartered structural engineer who enjoys archery and uses 3D printed tools in his pottery.
Helen
Age: 65
From: Kent
Job: Retired
Instagram username: @helenbaxterceramics
Helen is a retired headteacher who plays the oboe and incorporates beach finds into her pottery.
Christophe
Age: 36
From: London (originally France)
Job: Architect
Instagram username: @christophe_ceramics
Christophe is an architect who first started pottery two years ago.
Derek
Age: 57
From: Tunbridge Wells (originally Belfast)
Job: Journalist/Editor
Instagram username: @derek.harbinson
Derek is a journalist / editor who admires mid-century design and likes vibrant glazes.
Fliss
Age: 24
From: London
Job: Oil painter
Instagram username: @felicitycressidaceramics
Fliss is an oil painter and musician who loves surfing and paddleboarding and has a painterly approach to glazing.
Vithu
Age: 29
From: Manchester
Job: Bartender and waiter
Instagram username: @legacycraftpottery
Vithu is a bartender and waiter who loves bouldering and gymnastics and finds inspiration in his Sri Lankan and Mancunian heritage.
George
Age: 27
From: Hampshire
Job: Junior doctor
Instagram username: @lodgepots
Junior doctor George has a passion for beekeeping and wants to make the perfect honey pot.
James
Age: 44
From: Banbury
Job: Art teacher
Instagram username: @james_stead_ceramics
James is an art teacher who credits his creativity to his parents.
Loïs
Age: 36
From: Ramsgate, Kent
Job: Jewellery designer
Instagram username: @lois.gunn
Loïs is a jewellery designer who has a positive outlook on life and brings nature into many of her pots.
Fabiola
Age: 52
From: London (originally Colombia)
Job: Nanny
Instagram username: @fabsceramics
Nanny Fabiola started pottery after a Lupus diagnosis and feels calm when doing pottery.
The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on Sunday nights on Channel 4.
Episodes are available to watch online via the All 4 player here.