The Masked Singer 2023 recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 1

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghost. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of the first instalment of The Masked Singer 2023 UK with all the performances and reveal.

The fourth series of The Masked Singer launched this weekend on ITV1.

Throughout 8 weeks a brand new selection of twelve celebs will be singing while keeping their identities secret..

Comedian Mo Gilligan, TV personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall and singer Rita Ora are on this year’s panel who will be trying to find out who is hiding behind the masks after each performance.

The opening episode saw the first six acts perform before one was unmasked and sent home.

Watch all the performances and reveal below…

Knitting

Opening the new series was Knitting who performed Becky Hill’s Remember.

Jellyfish

Next up was Jellyfish who belted out Guns N’ Roses classic Sweet Child Of Mine.

Otter

Otter surprised with their singing voice, performing I’m Always Here from Baywatch.

Ghost

Ghost was next, singing The Drifters’ Save The Last Dance For Me to entertain the panel.

Cat & Mouse

The show’s first duo, Cat & Mouse performed Doris Day & Robert Goulet’s Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) for their opening performance.

Phoenix

Closing the first episode was Phoenix who performed Daft Punk’s Get Lucky.

Ghost is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Knitting, Ghost and Cat & Mouse that found themselves in the bottom three with Ghostthe first character to ‘take it off,’ revealing football pundit and presenter Chris Kamara.

The fourth season of The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 each Saturday.