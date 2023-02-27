The Traitors applications: How to apply for next series on BBC One

The Traitors returns to BBC One with a new series – here’s how to apply to be a contestant!

The hit reality show sees a group of contestants living together as they take part in the ultimate game of deception, skill and trust.

They must work together to complete missions to build up a cash prize – but amongst the players are the Traitors.

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The Traitors must secretly work to ‘murder’ the other players – known as the Faithfuls – while avoiding being eliminated at nightly vote-offs.

At the end of the series if all the Traitors have been voted off then the remaining Faithfuls share the cash. But if a Traitor makes it to the end undetected, they’ll steal all the money for themselves.

Apply for The Traitors

If you think you have what it takes to play, applications to take part in the series are open now to those aged 18 or over. You can apply online via the BBC website here.

The closing date for applications is 31 July 2023

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors will return for series two on BBC One and iPlayer.

Claudia said of returning for a second series: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, added: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense. We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

The Traitors airs on BBC One.

You can catch up with the latest series online now via BBC iPlayer here.