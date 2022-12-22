The winners of the first series of The Traitors have been revealed in tonight’s final.

The Traitors has seen 22 contestants competing for a prize pot worth up to £120,000 as they take part in the ultimate game of deception, skill and trust.

Hidden within the group are The Traitors, contestants who must ‘murder’ the faithful players and make it to the end without getting caught.

The Traitors final: Aaron, Wilfred, Claudia Winkleman, Hannah, Meryl, Kieran. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells

The new show launched in December and has become a huge hit with viewers.

Tonight saw the climax after four weeks of competition – but who took home the cash?

The Traitors results

Going into the final episode, two Traitors, Wilfred and Kieran remained in the game together with Faithfuls Meryl, Hannah and Aaron.

Host Claudia Winkleman told the group they had one final chance to vote out any contestants they felt were Traitors. If only Faithfuls remained, they would share the prize. If a Traitor remained undetected, they would steal the cash.

In a first vote off, the group decided to eliminate Kieran who revealed he was a Traitor.

The group then voted to eliminate Wilf who revealed he was a Traitor.

The remaining trio then voted to end the game. As they were all Faithfuls, Meryl, Hannah and Aaron won the game and shared the total prize fund of £101,050.

Speaking about his victory, Aaron said: “I think it still hasn’t sunk in yet, but when I go back home and get back to normal it will probably sink in.”

Hannah added: “I felt like a complete and utter intruder. Like someone had got it wrong. Like someone was going to turn round any second and say no, sorry we messed it up, it’s not you! It literally felt like someone in that moment had just said all my dreams had come true. It was like someone had said ‘okay, you can do whatever you want to do.'”

And Meryl reacted: “I think I might be the first person with my condition to win a reality show which I’m so delighted about. Overall, I can’t believe it. I still genuinely can’t believe it. I feel very grateful. I feel ecstatic. It feels very surreal. I never in a million years thought I was going to win the show. I never went in there to win the show. I went in there for new experiences, to meet everyone. I feel still pinch me about it!”

The Traitors airs on BBC One with a second series already in the works.

You can catch up with the full series online now via BBC iPlayer here.