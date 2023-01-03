Kavos Weekender cast revealed for new ITV2 series

Weekender returns to ITV2 this new year with a brand new series, this time set in Kavos.

Head rep David Potts, aka ‘El Jefe’, returns and he’s brought with him, his most experienced rep, Tash, and new reps, Lucy, Jaegia, Ethan and Joel.

A teaser of the new series shares: “With a new hotel, a new location, a new team of reps and a new mantra (The Pursuit Of Excellence, anyone?) has David bitten off more than he can chew? Or will he need to bring in some reinforcements?

“Expect a heady mix, packed with parties down at the legendary Kavos strip, sizzling summer romances, jaw dropping surprises and the return of one very familiar face.”

Meet the cast below!

Kavos Weekender cast

David

Head Rep, returning cast member

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: David.

TikTok username: @davidpottsx

Twitter username: @davidpottsx

David says: “This time around, things didn’t go to plan for me… but you’ll have to watch and find out. I hate to be the centre of attention…but here I am.”

Jordan

Returning cast member, arrives later in the series

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jordan.

Instagram username: @jordanweekender

TikTok username: @jordandaviesdj

Twitter username: @jordanweekender

Jordan says: “My name is Jordan, if you’ve watched the Weekender brand for many a year, you’ll obviously recognise my face. I’m the ‘OG’ cast member of the show, I’ve been on it since Magaluf day one – and you’ll see me pop up in our brand-new location this series.”

Tash

Returning cast member

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tash.

Instagram username: @tashweekender

TikTok username: @tashweekender

Twitter username: @tashweekender

Tash enthuses: “Viewers should watch Kavos Weekender because it’s fun, it’s light hearted, we don’t take ourselves too seriously. It’s a different kind of style, it’s different to Ibiza Weekender.”

Ethan

New cast member

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ethan.

Instagram username: @ethanaveiro

TikTok username: @ethanaveiro

Ethan says: “It was surreal. That bubble effect; I feel like I’ve known you forever but it’s been like two, three days. It was nice to be thrown into a situation where you are partying with people you don’t know. It was nice, a different experience.”

Jaegia

New cast member

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jaegia.

Instagram username: @jaegia

TikTok username: @jaegia

Jaegia says of signing up: “I go out most weekends anyway, I know how to party, I know how to be nice to people, so I thought, yeah perfect – and it’s in the sun – even better! It’s my first time being a rep, it was a mad experience but I loved it!”

Lucy

New cast member

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lucy.

Instagram username: @lucyappleton21

TikTok username: @lucyappleton21

Lucy shares: “The new cast bring such a new fun energy. It’s full of laughs. There’s a lot of drama. A lot of relationships: who is getting with who, who is annoying who, who is pranking who. There are so many surprises along the way. It’s going to be a rollercoaster watch.”

Joel

New cast member

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel.

Instagram username: @Joel_frim

TikTok username: @Joel_frim

Twitter username: @FrimpongJoel

Joel says of joining the cast: “I feel like I’ve done my fair share of partying in my years so I thought I would be a good person to take people out in a holiday destination to party.”

Kavos Weekender starts Tuesday, 3 January 2023 at 9PM on ITV2.