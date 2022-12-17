Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 date, time, contestants and professionals

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: The judges, celebrities and professional dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a new Christmas special in 2022 – here’s all you need to know.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly’s festive one-off will feature a cast of six celebs entering in to the dancefloor dancing to triumph as Christmas Champion 2022.

All of the six contestants will perform a festive inspired routine looking to impress the panel Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood ahead of fans in the studio get their say.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

When is Strictly’s Christmas special on TV schedule?

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest festive instalment will air on on Christmas Day (Sunday, 25 December) at 5:10PM.

You’ll be able to watch on BBC One or online on iPlayer.

The one-off pre-recorded show runs to 6:25PM after which it’ll be available on iPlayer to catch up on.

Who’s on the line up?

Six new celebrities have signed up for the show, each partnered with one of Strictly’s professional dancers. Those on the cast are:

Podcaster, TV host and author Rosie Ramsey, partnered with professional Neil Jones.

DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams, partnered with pro Luba Mushtuk.

Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell, who will be dancing with pro Kai Widdrington.

Actor Larry Lamb, who is partnered with pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts who will be dancing with professional Giovanni Pernice.

Actor and TV presenter George Webster, who will be dancing with pro Amy Dowden.

The judges will mark all the routines and the winner will be decided by votes from the studio audience.

Alongside the performances from the couples, the Christmas special kicks off with a sensational group routine featuring the celebrities and their professional partners, alongside other Strictly pros.

There’s also plenty of music, including a very special performance from a wonderful ghost of Strictly past, Bruno Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing – Christmas Special airs Sunday, 25 December at 5:10PM on BBC One and iPlayer.