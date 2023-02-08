Starstruck is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The Saturday night entertainment format, which sees members of the public transformed into music icons, returns for a second outing.

Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford are back as judges alongside international superstar Shania Twain who joins the panel this year.

Starstruck: Series 1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Ariana: Connie, Ellis and Abi. ©Remarkable TV

Olly Murs will once again host the show as contestants undergo the ultimate ‘superstar experience’ in the musical makeover competition.

When does Starstruck start?

Starstruck’s new series starts on Saturday, 18 February at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online via ITVX where the first series is currently available on catch up.

In each episode, viewers will see contestants shedding their normal personas to become global icons, all courtesy of an elite team of glam and stylists overseeing an extraordinary on screen transformation.

Series one featured performers impersonating stars including Harry Styles, Barbra Streisand, Elton John and Cher

Series two will see Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain join the line up of judges.

It was previously announced that Sheridan Smith would not return to the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: “Shania is one of the all time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm.”