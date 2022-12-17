Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the final. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard in Week 13’s grand final.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend ahead of the final.

Tonight (17 December) the remaining four couples performed live for the last time with three routines each: Their personal favourite, a choice by the judges and the show dance.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40 and offered their comments.

After all the dances it was Fleur East who was top of the scoreboard, dropping just the one point across all the dances in the hard-fought final.

At the other end in the rankings was Hamza Yassin who received 113 points for his trio of routines.

As ever in the final, the judges’ marks had no impact on the result. It was down to the public alone to decide who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022 with the winner revealed live at the end of the show.

And with the most votes, it was Hamza who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Along with the performances and results, tonight’s episode also saw a reunion dance from all of this year’s celebrities plus a music performance from Florence and the Machine.

You can recap the judges’ marks for the couples’ three dances – Showdance, Judges’ Choice and Personal Choice – below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 13 – Final

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Fleur East Samba 10 10 10 10 40 Couple’s Choice 10 10 10 10 40 Showdance 9 10 10 30 39 Total: 119 Helen Skelton Jive 9 10 10 10 39 Couple’s Choice 10 10 10 10 40 Showdance 8 10 9 10 37 Total: 116 Molly Rainford Quickstep 9 10 10 10 39 Rumba 9 10 10 10 39 Showdance 8 10 9 10 37 Total: 115 Hamza Yassin Couple’s Choice 10 10 10 10 40 Salsa 9 10 10 10 39 Showdance 8 9 8 9 34 Total: 113

The show returns this Christmas day with a one-off festive special.