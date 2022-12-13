Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final dances and songs REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 FINAL live show this week and the dances and songs have been revealed.

Saturday evening is the grand final and by the end of the night we’ll have our 2022 Strictly winner.

The final couples will be performing three dances A brand new showdance and two previous routines, one chosen by the judges and a favourite chosen by the couples themselves.

The panel will mark the routines but their scores won’t count in the final, instead it’ll be the viewer votes alone that decide the winner.

Following the latest elimination four celebrity contestants remain in the competition and in the running for this year’s Glitterball trophy.

See the Strictly Come Dancing final song and dance list below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 13 / The FINAL!

Fleur & Vito

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 9 (Blackpool). Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Judges’ Pick: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Show Dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Helen & Gorka

Helen Skelton on Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Judges’ Pick: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show Dance: Shine by Emeli Sandé

Molly & Carlos

Molly Rainford on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 9 (Blackpool). Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Favourite Dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show Dance: Kiss/1999 by Prince

Hamza & Jowita

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Judges’ Pick: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show Dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

What do you make of all that then? Tweet us @tellymix!

Strictly Come Dancing’s final airs on BBC One on Saturday, 17 December, LIVE from 7:15PM.

There will be no separate results show, either on the Saturday or Sunday, with the winner revealed at the end of the night.

Plus, there will be a performance from Florence and the Machine and a group routine from all of this year’s celebrities.