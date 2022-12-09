Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has set a new world record after winning this year’s pro challenge.

Once again Strictly spin-off show Strictly: It’s Takes Two has been testing the show’s professional dancers with a brand new challenge.

And it was Amy who was crowned winner of 2022’s challenge, performing as many Back Charleston Kick Steps performed in 30 seconds

This year’s challenge was set by Charleston expert Jenny Thomas and was hosted by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Amy saw off fierce competition from the 17 other Strictly professionals to claim her title, with adjudicator Joanne Brent from Guinness World Records ensuring the pros followed the outlined rules.

On her win, Amy said: “I can’t believe it! this is for Wales, the first ever Welsh professional to win a pro challenge!”

Strictly Come Dancing Pro Challenge 2022 leaderboard

Amy saw off stiff competition from the other Strictly professionals to claim the title, with the final leaderboard as below:

Amy Dowden – 19

Dianne Buswell – 18

Lauren Oakley – 18

Jowita Przystal – 18

Luba Mushtuk – 17

Carlos Gu – 17

Johannes Radebe – 15

Michelle Tsiakkas – 13

Gorka Marquez – 13

Vita Copppola – 13

Graziano Di Prima – 12

Katya Jones – 7

Nancy Xu – 6

Nikita Kuzmin – 6

Karen Hauer – 0

Cameron Lombard – 0

Neil Jones – 0

Nadiya Bychkova – 0

Amy is now the Strictly: It Takes Two Pro Challenge reigning champion, completing an impressive 19 Back Charleston Kick Steps.

Strictly – It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30pm on BBC Two with hosts Janette Manrara and Rylan.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with the Semi Final, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 11 December at 7:15PM with the remaining couples performing two routines each as they try to secure a place in the Grand Final and the Results Show will air on Monday, 12 December at 8:15PM.