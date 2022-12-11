Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Semi-final (Week 12) scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 12’s Semi Final.

It was Kym Marsh who left Strictly last weekend and another celebrity will be voted off in Monday’s results show.

Tonight saw all five of the remaining couples performing live once more with two routines each.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked each of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to the final.

Come the end of the evening, Hamza Yassin was on top spot of the scores with a total of 77 marks for his two dances.

Meanwhile Will Mellor was bottom with 70 points for his two routines in the semi-final show.

In tomorrow’s episode, the panel’s scores from Sunday night’s dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

Those in the dance off will have to perform again for the judges who will decide which celebrity makes next Saturday’s grand final and who will be voted off.

Monday’s show will also see a brand new group routine from the professionals and a music performance from Lewis Capaldi.

For now, you can recap the full leaderboard from this weekend’s Strictly (11 December) below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 12 – Semi Finals

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Hamza Yassin Charleston 9 10 10 10 39 Waltz 9 10 9 9 37 Total: 76 Molly Rainford Paso Doble 9 10 10 10 39 American Smooth 8 9 9 10 36 Total: 75 Fleur East Charleston 9 10 10 10 39 Paso Doble 8 9 8 10 35 Total: 74 Helen Skelton Argentine Tango 9 10 8 10 37 Waltz 8 9 9 9 35 Total: 72 Will Mellor Paso Doble 7 9 7 9 32 Couple’s Choice 9 10 9 10 38 Total: 70

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.