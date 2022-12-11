Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 semi-final performances and scores.

Last week it was Kym Marsh who left Strictly Come Dancing and one more celebrity will be voted off this Monday.

As the competition reaches its final stages, each couple performed not one but two routines in a bid to impress the judges and audience at home – and reach next week’s all important grand final.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were on hand to give their penultimate judgement before voting lines opened for viewers to back their favourite.

Taking the top spot of the semi-final weekend was Hamza Yassin who scored a near-perfect 39 points for his Charleston and 37 points for his Waltz for a total of 76.

Hamza Yassin & Jowita Przystal in Strictly Come Dancing semi-final. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Fleur East in Strictly Come Dancing semi-final. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Just one point behind him was Molly Rainford who bounced back from last week’s dance off, scoring 39 points for an impressive Paso Doble and 36 points for her American Smooth.

Next in the rankings was Fleur who scored a total of 74 points – another near perfect 39 for a Charleston and 35 for a Paso Doble.

Entering the bottom two, Helen Skelton scored 37 points for her Argentine Tango while her Waltz received 35 marks from the judges for a total of 72.

Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez in Strictly Come Dancing semi-final. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu in Strictly Come Dancing semi-final. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Finally, Will was awarded 32 marks for his Paso Doble, the lowest scoring routine of the night, but returned with a standout Couples Choice dance that scored 38 for a total of 70.

As ever, the judges’ marks are only one half of the story.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2022: See tonight’s full leaderboard and scores

It’s now up to viewers to vote with the results from the public added to the judges’ scores to determine which two celebs will be on the dance off on Monday night.

There it’ll be up to the judges to decide who leaves and who will go through to next weekend’s final.

Currently it’s Fleur and Molly who are favourites to be voted off Strictly while Hamza is the favourite to win. Of course, there have been no shortage of Strictly shocks before.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Monday, 12 December at 8:15PM on BBC One. Monday’s show will also see a group routine with the pros and Craig Revel Horwood, plus a music performance from Lewis Capaldi.