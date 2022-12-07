Strictly Come Dancing 2022 semi-final songs and dances REVEALED

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 dances and songs have been revealed for the Semi Finals.

As the remaining celebs look to win a place in the grand final they’ll each be performing twice this weekend.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to present the most challenging week for the couples as they master their two brand new routines that they hope will win viewer votes.

Just five celebrity pairings are left and as always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will mark their dances, while viewers take to the voting lines.

Last week saw Kym Marsh become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this week, missing out on the grand finals. The Glitterball Trophy is within touching distance, and no-one wants to fall at the final hurdle.

Here is this week 12’s Semi Final Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Semi Finals – Week 12

Fleur & Vito

Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello

Paso Doble to The Time Is Now by Moloko

Helen & Gorka

Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics

Waltz to Only One Road by Céline Dion

Molly & Carlos

Paso Doble to Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes

American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele

Hamza & Jowita

Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini

Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach

Will & Nancy

Couple’s Choice to Know How / Fools Gold / Step On Young MC / The Stone Roses / Happy Mondays

Paso Doble to Uccen – DWTS Remix by Taalbi Brothers, DWTS

The remaining five couples will return to the dancefloor for the semi final of the competition on Sunday, 11 December from 7:15PM on BBC One.

Then on Monday, 12 December at 8:15PM on BBC One – one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show.

Plus, there will be a special performance from Lewis Capaldi.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s grand final airs on Saturday, 17 December.