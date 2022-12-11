Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2022 semi-final start time, line up, songs and dances

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 latest live show tonight and here are all the dances and songs – SPOILERS!

This evening Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to front the latest performance show live from London.

It’s the Semi Finals of the competition and just four celebs remain for tonight’s live show where they’ll be dancing two routines each.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be casting their critical eyes over all of the dances to determine the judges’ scoreboard results.

Last weekend saw Kym Marsh eliminated in the dance off against Molly Rainford leaving us with just five celebrity and pro dancer couples in the running.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

After weeks of eliminations, and a forced exit on medical grounds, currently a total of five celebs are remaining in the competition.

They are Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin, singer & presenter Fleur East, TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, CBBC star Molly Rainford and TV actor Will Mellor.

One more will go this weekend, leaving four in the final next Saturday.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances

Here’s week 12’s Strictly Come Dancing semi final song and dance list in full…

Fleur & Vito

Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello

Paso Doble to The Time Is Now by Moloko

Helen & Gorka

Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics

Waltz to Only One Road by Céline Dion

Molly & Carlos

Paso Doble to Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes

American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele

Hamza & Jowita

Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini

Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach

Will & Nancy

Couple’s Choice to Know How / Fools Gold / Step On Young MC / The Stone Roses / Happy Mondays

Paso Doble to Uccen – DWTS Remix by Taalbi Brothers, DWTS

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor in the semi final of the competition on Sunday, 11 December at 7:15PM.

Then on Monday, 12 December at 8:15PM on BBC One one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show. Plus, there will be a music performance from Lewis Capaldi.

The Strictly final then takes place next weekend on Saturday, 17 December.