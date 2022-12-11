Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2022 semi-final start time, line up, songs and dances

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 latest live show tonight and here are all the dances and songs – SPOILERS!
This evening Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to front the latest performance show live from London.
It’s the Semi Finals of the competition and just four celebs remain for tonight’s live show where they’ll be dancing two routines each.
Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be casting their critical eyes over all of the dances to determine the judges’ scoreboard results.
Last weekend saw Kym Marsh eliminated in the dance off against Molly Rainford leaving us with just five celebrity and pro dancer couples in the running.
Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up
After weeks of eliminations, and a forced exit on medical grounds, currently a total of five celebs are remaining in the competition.
They are Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin, singer & presenter Fleur East, TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, CBBC star Molly Rainford and TV actor Will Mellor.
One more will go this weekend, leaving four in the final next Saturday.
Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances
Here’s week 12’s Strictly Come Dancing semi final song and dance list in full…
Fleur & Vito
Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello
Paso Doble to The Time Is Now by Moloko
Helen & Gorka
Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics
Waltz to Only One Road by Céline Dion
Molly & Carlos
Paso Doble to Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes
American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele
Hamza & Jowita
Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini
Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach
Will & Nancy
Couple’s Choice to Know How / Fools Gold / Step On Young MC / The Stone Roses / Happy Mondays
Paso Doble to Uccen – DWTS Remix by Taalbi Brothers, DWTS
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?
The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor in the semi final of the competition on Sunday, 11 December at 7:15PM.
Then on Monday, 12 December at 8:15PM on BBC One one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show. Plus, there will be a music performance from Lewis Capaldi.
The Strictly final then takes place next weekend on Saturday, 17 December.