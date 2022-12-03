Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results – who was eliminated?

This weekend the seven remaining couples danced once more to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Friday night saw all celebs and their pro partners performing routines inspired by hit musicals in a themed special quarter final.

In tonight’s results, the total marks from the judges for the latest dances were combined with the results of the viewer vote.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima in Strictly Come Dancing results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tonight?

Those in the bottom two were Kym Marsh and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima and Molly Rainford and his pro partner Carlos Gu.

At the end of the dance off, it was Kym Marsh who left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 this week.

Both couples performed their routines again. Molly and Carlos performed their Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the musical Chicago. Then Kym and Graziano performed their Cha Cha to Fame from the musical Fame.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a majority decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Molly and Carlos: “It’s always so difficult at this point of the competition, because both couples danced brilliantly, I don’t want to see either couple go. I am really splitting hairs, but the couple I want to save, based just on the best dance tonight for me is Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Molly and Carlos: “First of all, I want to say to both of you, that you can be so so proud of yourselves. You’ve both been so great and amazing. I’m going to base my decision on this dance off and I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Kym and Graziano: “As you’d expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance off was incredible, I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple raised their game with a freedom which they didn’t have on Friday night, and because of that I am going to save Kym and Graziano.”

Claudia Winkleman; Tess Daly; Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima in Strictly Come Dancing results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

With two votes to Molly and Carlos, and one to Kym and Graziano it meant Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the casting vote, and she decided to save Molly and Carlos.

Shirley Ballas said: “Well first of all huge congratulations to both couples. Both couples danced exquisitely, it’s been a very difficult decision to make. But based on this dance and this dance alone, I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.”

As a result, Kym exited the competition.

Kym and Graziano will be joining Rylan for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday, 5 December at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor for the semi-final airing live on Sunday, 10 December at 7:15PM, with the results show on Monday, 11 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.