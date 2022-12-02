Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts joins Strictly Come Dancing Christmas cast

Nicola Roberts has been officially confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing festive one-off.

Nicola Roberts is best known for being one fifth of Girls Aloud, who were formed 20 years ago this Christmas.

And in 2020 she was crowned the winner of the first series of ITV’s The Masked Singer UK.

Nicola will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice on the Strictly special.

Nicola said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed. They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top.

“What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

The news was revealed this morning (Friday 2 December) on BBC Radio 2, Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show.

Also confirmed for the line up so far are Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb, Corrie actress Alexandra Mardell, radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and podcaster Rosie Ramsey.

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest Christmas special will air on Xmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas show sees a line up of six famous faces entering in to the dancefloor competing to triumph as Christmas Champion 2022.

All of the six couples will perform a festive inspired dance wanting to win over the panel Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas ahead of those watching in the studio getting their say.