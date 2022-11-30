Rickie Haywood-Williams is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022

Rickie is a DJ and presenter. He previously presented the KISS FM breakfast show for 10 years before moving to the BBC, where he currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges.

Rickie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk for the Christmas special.

Rickie said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

The news was revealed this morning (Wednesday, 30 November) on the Rickie, Melvin & Charlie show on BBC Radio 1.

Rickie joins Rosie Ramsey on the cast of the show, with more names to be announced.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special as six brand new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience. But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?