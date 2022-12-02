Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Musicals week scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 11.

Last week it was Ellie Taylor who left Strictly and tonight (2 December) saw the remaining six couples performing live for the latest time this series.

This week was a Musicals themed special with the couples dancing routines inspired by iconic musicals from the stage and screen.

The judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke – scored all of the performances out of 40 points.

At the end of the evening we saw Will Mellor and Helen Skelton share the top spot with 39 points each but in the danger zone right at the bottom was Kym Marsh.

The judges’ marks from tonight’s dances will be used to determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the latest public vote.

In Saturday’s results show, the two couples with the lowest combined scores will return to the ballroom floor for a second time to take part in the next dance-off.

They will have to dance again before the judges choose who to save and who will leave. The remaining celebs will head through to next weekend’s semi-final.

The results show will also see a Guys and Dolls routine from the professionals and a music performance from the cast of The Cher Show.

For now, you can recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard from Friday below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 11 (2 December)

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Motsi Anton Total Will Mellor Foxtrot 9 10 10 10 39 Helen Skelton Couple’s Choice 9 10 10 10 39 Molly Rainford Charleston 9 10 10 9 38 Fleur East Quickstep 9 10 9 10 38 Hamza Yassin Samba 9 9 9 9 36 Kym Marsh Cha Cha 8 9 9 8 34

