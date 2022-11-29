The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 dances and songs have been revealed for musicals week!

Saturday will see the couples take to the ballroom floor live with more incredible routines inspired by some of the best-loved musicals of all time.

Who will steal the limelight? Everyone wants to secure their place in next week’s semi-final , so expect stellar showstopping performances all around

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will welcome the celebrities back to the floor as the six remaining couples perform in a bid to guarantee their spot in the competition as the final draws near.

As always judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will mark their dances, while viewers take to the voting lines.

Last weekend saw Ellie Taylor become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.

Here is this week’s Musicals Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Musicals

Fleur & Vito

Quickstep to I Got Rhythm from An American In Paris

Helen & Gorka

Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret

Kym & Graziano

Cha Cha to Fame from Fame

Molly & Carlos

Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

Hamza & Jowita

Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King

Will & Nancy

Foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon

Alongside the couple’s routines, the main show will open with an incredible routine from the professional dancers featuring West End legends Marisha Wallace, Ivano Turco and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Friday, 2 December at 8PM, with the results show on Saturday, 3 December at 5:40PM on BBC One.

Saturday’s results show will see a music performance from the cast of The Cher Show musical.