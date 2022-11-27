The first result from tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 grand final is in – SPOILERS!

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, England Lioness Jill Scott and MP Matt Hancock all made it to the final this evening after rugby star Mike Tindall got the axe in the last elimination on Saturday.

The trio did all they could to win viewers over, facing a Bushtucker Trial each on their final day in the castle.

In tonight’s show, Owen, Jill and Matt all took on their own personal challenges.

Jill found herself covered in rats, Owen took on a disgusting eating challenge and Matt went underwater with eels & yabbies in the final bushtucker trials.

But it wasn’t enough for Matt, as it was announced in tonight’s live show that he had finished I’m A Celebrity 2022 in third place.

Hosts Ant and Dec entered camp to meet the final three before announcing the results of the public vote after lines had frozen.

The result left Jill and Owen battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Following their chat with Matt, Ant and Dec returned to the camp to reveal the final result.

And it was Jill who beat Owen to be crowned the new Queen of the jungle.

Other celebs who took part in the show this year included comic Babatúndé Aléshé, Loose Women star Charlene White, presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas, Corrie actress Sue Cleaver, performer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh, Love Island star Olivia Attwood and radio presenter Chris Moyles.

What do you think of the results? Did the right campmates made it to the final two? Share your thoughts by sending us a tweet @tellymix!

I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV1 and ITVX.