I'm A Celebrity first look as Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall face tonight's trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall take on the latest trial.

With viewers currently voting for who to vote out of the jungle, it’s up to the celebrity campers to select who takes part in the trials for food.

In this evening’s show it’s Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall who take on the latest challenge called Fallen Stars.

Take a sneak peek at the trial below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Friday, 25 November at 9PM.

More names on 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up are Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, TV presenter & journalist Charlene White, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, comedian Seann Walsh, England Lioness Jill Scott and presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Completing the line up is ex England Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, comic Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

Last night’s episode saw Chris and Owen take on the latest trial, The Savage Sorting Office, where they only managed to win the one star.

Arriving back at camp Owen said: “One star and I take full blame. It was my fault.”

Owen in the Bush Telegraph added: “I can’t help but beat myself up a lot. I’m so hungry and I wanted to bring back good news and I can’t.”

Also in last night’s show, Chris became the latest celeb to be voted out of camp leaving just five contestants in the jungle.

One more will head home tonight in the run up to Sunday’s big final where the winner will be crowned the new King or Queen of the jungle.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 at 9PM.