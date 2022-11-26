Here’s why Kym Marsh won’t be dancing on tonight’s latest Strictly Come Dancing live show.

The singer, actress and TV presenter is partnered with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima on this year’s series.

However the BBC has revealed the couple won’t be performing in this evening’s episode.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

In a statement, the BBC shared that Kym has tested positive for Covid and will return to the competition next weekend.

A Strictly spokesperson explained: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Kym leaves six celebrities dancing live tonight, competing for a spot in next week’s Musicals themed Quarter Final.

Those taking part are singer Molly Rainford, singer & presenter Fleur East and radio host Helen Skelton.

Also remaining on the cast are comic Ellie Taylor, actor Will Mellor and Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Tonight will see the six performing a brand new routine for judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke as well as viewers at home.

As ever, the panel will mark the dances before fans can vote for their favourite. The combined results will decide which two celebs will have to perform again in the dance-off to determine who stays and who goes.

Strictly airs live on BBC One on Saturday, 26 November at 7:15PM.

The results air on Sunday, 27 November at the earlier time of 6PM. As well as the dance-off there will also be a new routine from the professionals and a music performance from special guests Tom Grennan and Joel Corry who will perform in the ballroom.

The celebs that avoid elimination will join Kym in next weekend’s Quarter Final show.

You can catch up on the series via BBC iPlayer.