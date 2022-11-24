The latest celeb contestant was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s latest results.

Ant and Dec joined the castle this evening (Thursday, 24 November) to reveal the results of the latest vote.

Over the past 24 hours, viewers voted to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes was eliminated from the castle tonight.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The latest to leave I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s results was radio DJ Chris Moyles.

Speaking to Ant & Dec, Chris reacted: “I can’t believe Matt Hancock is more popular than me, what’s going on?!”

He added that his time in the jungle felt like a “bizarre dream”.

Chris leaves just five celebrity contestants in the jungle.

They are ex England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, politician Matt Hancock, comic Seann Walsh, England footballer Jill Scott MBE and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

Those who have been eliminated so far are TV presenter & journalist Charlene White, presenter Scarlette Douglas, Corrie actress Sue Cleaver, musician Boy George and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé. Love Island star Olivia Attwood had to quit the show for medical reasons.

Meanwhile tonight Owen and Chris took on the latest bushtucker trial.

Ant told the pair: “This is The Savage Sorting Office. You two need to put a shift in and sort through the mail to find the stars. One of you will be suspended from the crane in this harness and need to rummage around through the post and find the stars. When you find a star you need to get it in the giant postbox there to win it. The other celebrity will be operating the crane, but they will be blindfolded and they will receive electric shocks every 30 seconds. There are six stars to find.”

Dec added: “You’ve got 90 seconds per postal cart. If the star’s not in the postal box in that time then you lose that star. This is a Bushtucker Trial so there will be some surprises along the way.”

The pair struggled with the challenge, returning to camp with just the one star.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV1 at 9PM presented by Ant and Dec.

The final is this Sunday night (27 November) as one celeb is crowned the new King or Queen of the Jungle.