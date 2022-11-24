I'm A Celebrity first look as Chris Moyles and Owen Warner tackle tonight's trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as Chris Moyles and Owen Warner take on the latest trial.

As us viewers are currently voting for who to stay on the show, it’s up to the celebs to choose who takes part in the trials.

In tonight’s show it’s Chris Moyles and Owen Warner who face the next challenge, called The Savage Sorting Office.

It sees Owen hooked onto the end of a crane which Chris has to control while blindfolded.

Take a sneak peek at the task below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Thursday, 24 November at 9PM.

Other celebrities on the I’m A Celebrity cast this year include A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, comedian Seann Walsh, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White, Love Island star Olivia Attwood and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Completing the line up is stand up Babatúndé Aléshé, England footballer Jill Scott MBE, soap star Sue Cleaver, soap actor Owen Warner, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and singer Boy George.

Last night saw Babatúndé become the latest celeb to be voted out of camp, leaving just the six celebs in camp.

Als in the latest episode, Jill took on the latest Bushtucker trial called Critty Critty Fang Fang which saw her having to search for stars in a flying car above the jungle.

Having scored all 7 stars, Jill said: “I did actually feel the pressure coming into this. It’s all on you to get stars for camp. The lads are so hungry and you know you can ruin like six people’s days [if you don’t get enough stars].”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV1 at 9PM fronted by Ant & Dec.