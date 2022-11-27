Strictly Come Dancing 2022's next live show to air on Friday night

Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s next live show will air on Friday night in a shake up to the schedule.

The BBC has announced new scheduling for upcoming episodes, which usually airs live on Saturday.

Week 11’s Musicals quarter final will take place live on Friday, 2 December at 8PM due to the world cup.

The results show will air on Saturday, 3 December on BBC One and iPlayer.

Strictly’s musicals special will open with a dance extravaganza performed by the professional dancers alongside West End legends Marisha Wallace, Ivano Turco and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

The remaining six couples wil then take to the ballroom floor with more incredible routines inspired by the world of musical theatre. Who will steal the limelight?

Those left in the contest are singer Molly Rainford, TV & radio host Helen Skelton, actor Will Mellor, actress & TV host Kym Marsh, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin and singer, TV & radio host Fleur East.

In Saturday’s results show there will be a Guys and Dolls routine from the professional dancers and also a music performance by the stars of The Cher Show.

The two couples with the lowest combined score will then face each other in the dance-off as the semi-finalist are revealed.

Meanwhile the semi-final will also see a big schedule shake up.

The live performances will air on Sunday, 11 December at 7:15PM before the results show on Monday, 12 December at 8:15PM.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

The final of Strictly Come Dancing is currently scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, 17 December.

Strictly airs on BBC One. You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.