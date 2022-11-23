I'm A Celebrity first look at tonight's show as Jill Scott faces next trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as Jill Scott takes on the latest trial.

As viewers are currently voting who to eliminate in the jungle camp, it’s down to the celebrities to choose who takes part in the trials for food.

This evening Jill Scott is put forward for the latest trial, Critty Critty Fang Fang.

She will find herself searching for stars around a car – all while suspended mid air above the jungle canopy.

You can watch a first look at Jill in action below…

See how she gets on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Wednesday, 23 November at 9PM.

Other famous faces taking part 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, England footballer Jill Scott, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, performer Boy George, Corrie star Sue Cleaver and comic Seann Walsh.

Completing the line up is TV presenter & journalist Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé, former health secretary Matt Hancock, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and ex England rugby player Mike Tindall.

So far Charlene, Scarlette, Sue and Boy George have all been eliminated.

The eliminations will continue nightly in the lead up to Sunday’s live final where one of the remaining celebs will be crowned the new King or Queen of the jungle.