The Masked Singer new series first look as show returns to ITV1

The Masked Singer UK is on its way back to ITV1 with a brand new series.

The show sees celebrities fight to put on a standout musical performance while their identities are hidden under outrageous masks.

The Masked Singer UK latest season aired earlier this year with 8 million viewers tuning in to the final as Panda, Robobunny and Mushroom went head to head for the title.

Series 4 of the competition is coming soon with a trailer teasing some of the new characters.

They include a ball of yarn, a rhino, a jacket potato, a cake and a phoenix.

No start date for the new series has been confirmed just yet. The past three series launched in the festive period so it likely won’t be long until the show is back on TV.

Meanwhile it’s been confirmed that Joel Dommett will be back to host with celebrity judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

The new series is the first of two already confirmed by ITV.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight week run.

“We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

You can catch up with The Masked Singer UK online now via the ITV Hub here.

Meanwhile a second series of spin-off The Masked Dancer aired earlier this autumn.