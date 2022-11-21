The third celebrity contestant has been voted off I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s latest results.

Ant and Dec went into camp tonight (Monday, 21 November) to reveal the latest results from the viewer poll.

As always, fans voted to save their favourite and the celebrity camper with the least votes was eliminated from the jungle tonight.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The third to leave I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s results was Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

She told hosts Ant & Dec she was happy to be out, sharing: “Camp life, I’ve absolutely adored it, waking up with all the noises. However you can stuff your trials where the sun don’t shine.”

Sue leaves eight contestants in the jungle camp.

Famous faces still taking part 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include comic Seann Walsh, musician Boy George, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE and soap star Owen Warner.

Completing the cast are, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, former rugby player Mike Tindall, former health secretary Matt Hancock and stand up Babatúndé Aléshé.

A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas became the second celebrity to leave last night while newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White was the first to leave on Friday. Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the series earlier in the run for medical reasons.

Meanwhile tonight, once again the campmates learned they needed to decide amongst themselves who took on today’s Trial – and it was a familiar one for someone in camp.

Babatúndé read a laminate: “Celebrities, today’s Trial is called Boiling Point: The Return. It is up to you to decide which celebrity takes part.”

Explaining the rules for Owen, Ant said: “This is Boiling Point: The Return. You have to enter the boiler room and retrieve the set of four spanners. You’re going to use those spanners to find 9 stars that are hidden within the boiler room and the underground network of pipes. Now, once you get a star, pop it in your star bag, this is important, only stars in the star bag at the end of time will count.”

He added: “Now this is a Bushtucker Trial so you won’t be alone in there. You’ve got 10 minutes to do this Trial.”

Owen completed the Trial with all 9 stars and time to spare.

Presented by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celeb continues nightly on ITV1.