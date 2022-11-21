Scarlette Douglas speaks out after her exit from I'm A Celebrity

Scarlette Douglas has spoken out about her exit from I’m A Celebrity.

Ant & Dec headed into camp yesterday evening (Sunday, 20 November) to announce the results of the latest public poll.

With the fewest votes, it was Scarlette who became the second celeb to leave camp.

This morning she spoke to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain live from Australia.

The property expert and television presenter shared her opinion on Matt Hancock’s time in the jungle and her shock at uncovering Boy George’s past.

When asked if Scarlett herself liked Matt Hancock, she said: “In the jungle, we will get on but it doesn’t mean that on the outside we’ll be best mates at all but in here we’ll just work together as a team and that’s all we can do.

“I like his get up and go, I like the fact that he has drive, I like that he is determined. I like that he won’t give up anything and those attributes I like in general.

“So do I like Matt Hancock specifically… I don’t think I had enough time to really get to know him because when he came in, he was trying to win us all over. He was doing his best to make sure he was involved in everything but for me, it was just that I want to make sure as a camp we all get on.”

When asked about her questioning of Boy George during the show, about his past conviction of assault and false imprisonment back in 2009, Scarlett confessed: “I’m gonna be honest, I genuinely didn’t know [about Boy George’s previous allegations].

“When he actually told me, I was quite shocked and I obviously wanted to delve deeper but he pretty much just shut it down and moved on. Of course, it’s his story to tell, it’s not mine. So if he doesn’t want to talk about it, that’s for him.”

And Scarlette – who told Ant & Dec last night she was “absolutely gutted” to be heading home, revealed who she wanted to win: “Of course I want Babatunde to win, he’s like my brother now!”

